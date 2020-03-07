Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Hold

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 96,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 76,103 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,648,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

