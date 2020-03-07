Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXLS. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ExlService stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,616. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,984,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

