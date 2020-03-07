Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NSANY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.96. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

