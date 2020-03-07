Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.