Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

