Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Farfetch from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Farfetch by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $15,104,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

