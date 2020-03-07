Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EGAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in eGain by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

