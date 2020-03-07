Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72. DIRTT Environmental has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge purchased 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $22,284,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,514,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,533,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,809,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

