YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of YY in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40.

Get YY alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.02.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. YY has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in YY in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.