Yext’s (YEXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YEXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Yext has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,807,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,385,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,400. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Yext by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

