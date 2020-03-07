Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of XHR opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

