Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NYSE XEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

