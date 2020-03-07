Workiva (NYSE:WK) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of WK opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Workiva has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,714,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

