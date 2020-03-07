Willis Towers Watson PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $248,759,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,020.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

