Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,832,176.40 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 571,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $5,832,176.40. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $7,515,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

