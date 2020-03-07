Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) versus Gibraltar Industries (OTCMKTS:ROCK) Head to Head Contrast

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wesfarmers and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and Gibraltar Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.18 $2.26 billion $2.54 4.04 Gibraltar Industries $1.05 billion 1.60 $65.09 million $2.58 20.02

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24% Gibraltar Industries 6.21% 13.14% 9.01%

Volatility and Risk

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Wesfarmers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

