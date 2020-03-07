Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from to in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $137.33. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $308,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $2,164,271.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,546,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

