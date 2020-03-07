Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.57, 2,123,103 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,232,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

WBT has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.