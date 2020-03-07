Wedbush Comments on Magenta Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.77. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,702 shares of company stock worth $464,511. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.