Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of VLY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 873,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 315,478 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

