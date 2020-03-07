Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVBF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.