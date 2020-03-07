Webster Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

NYSE WBS opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

