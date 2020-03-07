Wajax Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wajax in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Wajax stock opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.30. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$12.38 and a 12-month high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

