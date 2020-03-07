VMware, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VMware in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.13 on Thursday. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

