VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.