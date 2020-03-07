ViacomCBS Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.