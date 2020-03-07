Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vectrus by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

