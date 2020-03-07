Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $181.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.83 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

