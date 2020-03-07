Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

