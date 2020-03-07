ValuEngine Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.94.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 402,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.