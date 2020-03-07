ValuEngine Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

PK stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,565,000 after buying an additional 285,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,747,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after acquiring an additional 166,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

