ValuEngine Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.