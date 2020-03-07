ValuEngine Downgrades Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.60.

NYSE SNA opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $137.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

