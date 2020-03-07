ValuEngine Downgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.21.
WUBA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $72.90.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
