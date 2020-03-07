ValuEngine Downgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.21.

WUBA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after buying an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after acquiring an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

