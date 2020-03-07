Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTN opened at $196.58 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $187.50 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day moving average of $237.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

