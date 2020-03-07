Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $608.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

