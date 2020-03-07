Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

