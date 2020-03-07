United Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

United Technologies stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

