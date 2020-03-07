UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424,182 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

