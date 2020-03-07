Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news impact score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $14,574,219.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,207,308.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,305,724 shares of company stock valued at $465,970,833.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

