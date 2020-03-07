U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USPH. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

USPH stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

