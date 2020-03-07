Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

TBI opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $582.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

