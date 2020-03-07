Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tronox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

