Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of TRIP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.