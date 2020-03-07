Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
NYSE TGS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
