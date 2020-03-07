Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE TGS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

