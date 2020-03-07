TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.50.

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$12.61 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

