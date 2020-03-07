TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.50.
RNW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.56.
Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$12.61 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
