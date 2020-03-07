TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.61 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

