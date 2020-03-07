TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.56.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.61 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
