Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $245.88 and last traded at $252.94, approximately 2,246,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,902,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.17.

Specifically, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.76, for a total value of $2,687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,538,594.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,466 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.