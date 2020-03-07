Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock Holdings Cut by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 in the last ninety days.

TOT stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Total SA has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

