TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC cut TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.10.

TSU opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

